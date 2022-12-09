Recorded this year “Harry and Meghan” comes to streaming by the hand of its two protagonists: the Dukes of Sussex. With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recounting details of their relationship, as well as their meeting with their respective families, they reveal from the beginning that they decided to materialize the project after “other people have written about them for several years.”
Composed of six episodes, the miniseries explores the life of the couple in the United States, the country where they decided to reside after putting aside their social activities with the royal family.
Trailer for “Harry and Meghan”
Since when and where can the “Harry and Meghan” documentary be seen?
From December 8, 2022, “Harry and Meghan” is on Netflixa platform that followed the spouses for several months to give life to this docuseries. Although chapters 1, 2 and 3 are available, from Thursday the 15th episodes 4 to 6 can be seen.
What will we see in Netflix’s “Harry and Meghan”?
- Episode 1 of Netflix’s “Harry and Meghan”: ethe beginning of love Meghan tells how she met the prince through Instagram and Enrique recalls what it was like for him growing up in the center of the media spotlight. The life and work of Diana of Wales are included.
- Episode 2 of Netflix’s “Harry and Meghan”:: The couple announces their official relationship in 2016. Meghan Markle monopolizes the world’s front pages and the press investigates her childhood, her career as an actress and something more important, her family.
- Episode 3 of Netflix’s “Harry and Meghan”: Harry and Meghan announce their marriage in 2017, unleashing a wave of comments from the international press. Meghan gives details of what the protocol of the royal house was for her. The public wants to know more about the two.
- Episodes 4, 5 and 6 of Netflix’s “Harry and Meghan”: With media pressure growing by leaps and bounds, the birth of Archie, their first child, becomes the focus of paparazzi interest. Meghan feels alone in this situation and they make a decision for the good of the family: to leave the royal house.
#Harry #Meghan #documentary #intimate #project #Dukes #Sussex
Leave a Reply