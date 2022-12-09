Recorded this year “Harry and Meghan” comes to streaming by the hand of its two protagonists: the Dukes of Sussex. With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recounting details of their relationship, as well as their meeting with their respective families, they reveal from the beginning that they decided to materialize the project after “other people have written about them for several years.”

Composed of six episodes, the miniseries explores the life of the couple in the United States, the country where they decided to reside after putting aside their social activities with the royal family.

Trailer for “Harry and Meghan”

Since when and where can the “Harry and Meghan” documentary be seen?

From December 8, 2022, “Harry and Meghan” is on Netflixa platform that followed the spouses for several months to give life to this docuseries. Although chapters 1, 2 and 3 are available, from Thursday the 15th episodes 4 to 6 can be seen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to give up the British crown and experience a life away from everyone. AFP photo

What will we see in Netflix’s “Harry and Meghan”?

Episode 1 of Netflix’s “Harry and Meghan”: e the beginning of love Meghan tells how she met the prince through Instagram and Enrique recalls what it was like for him growing up in the center of the media spotlight. The life and work of Diana of Wales are included.

Episode 2 of Netflix’s “Harry and Meghan”:: The couple announces their official relationship in 2016. Meghan Markle monopolizes the world’s front pages and the press investigates her childhood, her career as an actress and something more important, her family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a million-dollar contract with Netflix. Photo: composition LR