Harry and Meghan will attend the gala event on the occasion of the “Ripple of Hope”, this is how much the ticket costs to have dinner with them

Without a shadow of a doubt Harry and Meghan they are the most famous and iconic faces in the media world. On 6 December 2022 the couple will participate in the gala event in New York organized on the occasion of the “Ripple of Hope”. But how much do you have to spend to sit at the table with the Dukes of Sussex? Let’s find out together the mind-boggling figure!

On the 6th of December it will be held in New York City thegala event on the occasion of the “Ripple of Hope”. This is the prestigious awardsor organized by “Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights” foundation in honor of former US President John’s lawyer, senator and younger brother who was assassinated in 1968.

The famous gala event will also be attended by Harry and Meghan who will receive one of the prizes awarded at people who have distinguished themselves for their humanitarian activities and human rights defenders. Unless you are part of the close circle of friends of the Dukes of Sussex, to dine at the table with them you have to shell out a dizzying figure.

To participate in the super vip event and sit at the same table as the couple you have to pay a million dollars which correspond to about a little over one million euros. Instead, about it is enough 500 thousand to access the reception where they and many Hollywood stars will be present.

Harry and Meghan receive a prestigious award: criticism

However, the choice to award that award to Harry and Meghan has raised numerous criticisms. Many are the people who wonder what the couple did to deserve such an award. Among the many there is David Nasawauthor of various Kennedy biographies who stated: