Home » News » Harry and Meghan split up? The truth

Recently there have been sensational rumors about the future of Harry and Meghan. It seems that the Dukes of Sussex in 2022 will take different paths. But what does it mean? Will Harry and Meghan split up? Let’s find out together.

The Prince Harry And Meghan Markle for years now they have been the protagonists of continuous twists. After the decision to move to America elscandal interview against the Crown i Dukes of Sussex they will surprise everyone with an incredible novelty.

In fact, in 2022 according to rumors Harry and Meghan yes will separate, the couple decided to put an end to their collaboration on a professional level!

But specifically what will the couple do?

Harry and Meghan: the turning point

Recently the Royal Family experts, Neil Sean has launched incredible rumors about the future working of Harry And Meghan. It seems that the Dukes of Sussex were advised to separate from the working point of view in order to carry on different work projects at the same time.

Read also: Harry and Meghan: 5 previews of the bombshell biography

The choice would have sprung from political and economic needs, in fact, at Markle, some things are precluded being linked to Prince Harry. As Meghan would like to focus all her energy on the role of activist, the estrangement from Harry seems to be necessary.

Markle would like to focus on her role as activist and the estrangement from her husband would allow her to work even more on this aspect.

Neil Sean has indeed revealed:

“It appears that in 2022 they could be headed for a split. As we know Meghan Markle wants to become a kind of political figure. She wants to become a kind of activist and a champion of rights. It seems that this is the path he wants to follow ”.

Meghan’s plans therefore cannot come true as long as she continues to be linked to Harry, as the prince still continues to to represent there Royal family.

At this point we just have to wait and see what happens.