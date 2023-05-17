Over the last few hours, shocking news has been circulating about it Harry and Meghan. A few hours ago the ‘Page Six’ portal revealed that, during yesterday evening, the couple was involved in a car accident due to a chase by too aggressive paparazzi. Let’s find out in detail what happened.

A tragedy touched the one that Harry and Meghan experienced yesterday evening. Returning from an event held in New York, in which the Duchess of Sussex collected the ‘Woman of Vision’ award, the couple became the protagonists of a dramatic episode that risked ending in a real tragedy .

Is that Harry & Meghan there, with TWO NYPD police car escorts⁉️🤔🔍🚨🚨🚖💥🚓🚓pic.twitter.com/LK11negazi — Baroness Bruck (@BaronessBruck) May 17, 2023

As already mentioned, the news was disclosed by ‘PageSix’. According to the well-known portal, the couple was inside a Taxiin which Meghan’s mother was also present, and at one point the vehicle where the duke and duchess of Sussex were was started to be chased by paparazzi far too aggressive.

These were the words of the well-known portal about it:

It started with 12 paparazzi, then ended with four chases. Their bodyguard did his best to lose them […] This relentless pursuit, which lasted over two hours, resulted in multiple collisions involving other cars on the road, pedestrians and two New York Police Department officers.

‘Page Six’ later revealed that at the moment the Duke and Duchess of Sussex they are shaken by the accident in which they became protagonists. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further updates on this dramatic story.