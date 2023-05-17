Chased by paparazzi in New York, Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle and her mother have risked “an almost catastrophic accident”, like the one where Lady Diana died in Paris almost 26 years ago. This was revealed by a spokesman for Harry, quoted by The Independent, according to which the incident occurred after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had attended a ceremony at the Foundation for Women, where Meghan had been awarded for her commitment.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Mrs Ragland were involved in a near-catastrophic car chase at the hands of a very aggressive group of paparazzi,” the spokesperson said in a statement. relentless pursuit, which lasted more than two hoursresulted in multiple near collisions involving other motorists on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”