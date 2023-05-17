NEW YORK. It is a mystery about the news of the “catastrophic near miss” that allegedly involved Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, in New York, after a long chase by the paparazzi. News that immediately brings to mind what happened in Paris to Lady Diana 26 years ago.

The incident allegedly occurred after Meghan and Harry had attended an awards ceremony. The two are reportedly “shocked and tried” by the near road accident, according to sources close to the couple. But the New York police deny: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – says a note – have arrived at their destination and there have been no injuries, arrests or collisions”.

Everything would have happened yesterday evening, even if the news rebounded in Italy this morning. Harry and Meghan, as soon as they left the Ziegfeld Theater, would have been chased by a dozen paparazzi.

“Their security went out of their way to stop them,” the source said. As they left the theater, the couple got into the SUV in which they had arrived at the event, but then, as the situation became more complicated, they abandoned the car to get into a taxi in a desperate attempt to lose them. In the pursuit, a cameraman hit a car, while another allegedly hit an officer. The police officers also tried to stop the photographers but they ignored the warnings. According to the couple’s spokesman, who broke the news, the chase lasted over two hours and resulted in several clashes involving other cars, pedestrians and two police officers.

The ceremony was the first public event Meghan and Prince Harry have attended since the King’s coronation, which the Duchess had not attended.