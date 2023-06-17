The Dukes of Sussex fired from Spotify. The 20 million deal fades amid divorce rumors

According to rumors, there would be little, very little to divorce of Harry and Meghan. If so, we'll find out in the next few days. In the meantime, however, a more or less consensual separation has already taken place: that between the Dukes of Sussex and Spotify. The two offspring are going through a difficult time after the sensational collapse of their multi-million pound podcast deal Archetypes. Not having satisfied i productivity benchmarks required, the streaming giant has decided to do not renew the contract with the pair, who had signed for a whopping $20 million. This was announced by Spotify and Archewell Audio, the audio production company of the two, in a joint statement. "We are proud of the series we have created together" let the parties know; too bad it was obviously not enough.

a difficult period — The news of divorce from Spotify comes at a time when the Harry and Meghan brand is rapidly fading losing value in the United States, which has been their target market so far. Sources close to the couple have in fact revealed that the dukes will no longer produce documentaries or memoirs, as they simply have "nothing more to say". Also, the attacks on the royal family of late have perhaps become repetitive and of little value for the public, which is also falling out of love overseas. The Duchess appears to have returned her focus to her lifestyle blog The Tig, in an attempt to carve out its own niche in the celebrity-influencer market. Harry, on the other hand, appears increasingly obsessed with crusade against the press, to which he points much of his troubles. In light of the current situation, therefore, the future of Harry and Meghan appears uncertain.

the last hope — I wonder if the $100 million contract signed with Netflix it will be more successful, and if the couple manages to find new spaces for their content, and above all an audience that cares about them. And who knows if the reconciliation with the royal family, hoped for by King Charles, could not represent a lifeline. Time will tell