Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

Split

According to a spokesman, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are said to have been involved in a “catastrophic chase” in New York. © imago/archive image

From royal to racer? According to a spokesman for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, the celebrity couple was involved in a sensitive paparazzi chase in New York.

Update from Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 6:02 p.m.: Like the British telegraph reported that Harry and Meghan were headed to a friend’s house together after the awards ceremony they attended in New York. They were billeted there, along with bodyguards from their private security team. But then the chase through New York should begin.

Without explicitly naming sources, he reports telegraph from a police station where they would have taken refuge. Then Harry and Meghan did not get into their original car, but into a taxi. A maneuver to confuse the lurking photographers. But should the diversionary maneuver fail – and the paparazzi catch her again.

First report from Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 5:31 p.m.: New York – Tends Prince Harry about a lead foot? A guess made by a statement from Prince Harry’s press secretary and Duchess Meghan might suggest. Because it is said that the two were followed by paparazzi in New York. To shake them off, a two-hour chase would have developed, the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are said to have been involved in a chase

“Last night the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Miss Ragland were involved in a near-catastrophic chase by a series of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the statement read.

The pursuit, in which Harry and Meghan are said to have been involved, “resulted in multiple near misses involving other motorists, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” it said.

Along with Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother, the celebrity couple would have attended an awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in Manhattan. The trio would have entered this via the back entrance through a car rental company – and left again in the same way. Possibly to avoid the paparazzi in front of the main entrance.(han)