2024 has appeared with its beautiful leap year spirit on the horizon of the glossy Harry & Meghan couple. In fact, for the Sussexes it opened with two beautiful humiliations suffered live on TV during the Golden Globe ceremony held in Los Angeles on January 7th.

The first took place on the stage of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, location of the event. The second, on the red carpet, on the sidelines of the ceremony.

In the opening monologue of the awards ceremony, comedian Jo Koy made two jokes against the royal couple. «Apparently Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still be paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing», the artist said in the first ten minutes of the speech, alluding to the documentary «Harry&Meghan», made by the Sussexes at the end of 2022. «And this is only for Netflix».

Then, he mentioned the final season of the sixth series of the award-winning drama (also produced by Netflix) about the royal family: «Succession has nine nominations. A great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional, all-meddling family – oh, wait, that's The Crown. I am sorry”. And she added: «How wonderful was Imelda Staunton in The Crown? Wasn't she amazing? Her Queen's interpretation of her was so perfect that Prince Harry called her and asked her for money.”

The sharpest joke, however, came from the cast of Suits, the popular Netflix series in which Meghan Markle starred until 2016. A phrase uttered by Gina Torres, alias Jessica Pearson, which clearly reveals how much the “heartthrob American” as certain tabloids call her, is regretted by her fellow actors.

The woman, on the red carpet of the Golden Globes for a reunion with her colleagues from the series, when asked why Meghan Markle wasn't also on stage, replied: «We don't have her phone number. We don't have it and that's okay. We are convinced that she is now watching the event on TV and is happy for us.” Then, she added: “And even if she's not there, it's very exciting that she's still talking about our TV series.” From the series «Meghan isn't there, it's better this way».

After the famous episode of “South Park” and the sketch in “Family Guy”, now the Golden Globes are also contributing to ruining Meghan and Harry's reputation. Insolenting the pair of dukes seems to have truly become a national sport. What if for some it is a deserved satire it is certain that this new reputation does not help the Sussexes recover from the collapse they had in 2023, first with the cancellation of Meghan's podcast, “Archetypes” on Spotify, then with the sharp decrease (10 million less) in donations to the Archewell foundation