Dhe British Prince Harry (38) and his wife Meghan (41) have to vacate their property Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle. A spokesman for the couple confirmed this on Wednesday, according to the British news agency PA. Accordingly, the request to move came shortly after the publication of Prince Harry’s biography on January 10th.

In the book, Harry revealed countless details from the private life of the royals and made serious allegations against his brother William (40) and his stepmother Camilla (75). British media had already reported on Tuesday that his father King Charles III. (74) took away the property in Windsor from the two out of anger about the book – but without naming a source.

The pair were given Frogmore Cottage, which reportedly has ten bedrooms, as their home after their marriage in 2018 from the late Queen Elizabeth II. It underwent a £24million (€27million) renovation, initially at taxpayer expense. The couple later repaid the amount.

After they broke away from the inner circle of the royal family two years later in a dispute, they rarely stayed in Windsor. The couple now lives in the US state of California with their two children, Archie (3) and Lilibet (1).





