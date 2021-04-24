After being in the United Kingdom for his grandfather’s funeral, Prince Harry is already on American soil with his wife and young son.

The Duke of Sussex returned home to Florida the day before Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday; However, this did not prevent him from expressing his greetings from a distance.

As the British media pointed out, Harry, Meghan and their son Archie Harrison sent their regards to the Queen of England. In addition, they would have given him a special present for his 95th birthday.

Despite the intrigue generated by the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the other members of the royal family, the appreciation they express is not surprising. Harry Y Meghan towards the queen, as they always indicated their respect and affection towards her.

Even in the controversial interview that the couple gave on the Oprah Winfrey program, they specified that their relationship with the Queen isabel II and her husband was always good. Proof of this is the pronouncement that the dukes had after the news of the death of the prince philip and the desire to say goodbye to him at his wake.

It is the first birthday in decades that the queen has spent without the company of the prince philip, reason for which the rumors indicated that the Duke of Sussex would extend his stay in the United Kingdom; However, this was denied because the prince harry He is already back in the United States with his family.

Prince Harry, latest news:

