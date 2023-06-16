Royal Family, Spotify has not renewed the 20 million euro deal with Harry and Meghan for the Archetypes podcast

Bad news for Harry and Meghan Markle. Spotify together with Archewell Audiowhich is the production company that runs the podcast Archetypes of the Duchess, confirmed in a joint note that their multi-million pound deal that is about to expire will not be renewed. The two companies say they have “agreed to part ways” and are “proud” of the series “made together”.

According to reports from the Wall Street Journal and Variety, Spotify he would have chosen to end the $ 20 million collaboration with the royals as the couple did not produce enough material to meet the productivity goal, although there are many listeners who are interested in Meghan’s conversations with influential women. There will therefore not be a second season of Archetypes.

All that remains is to find out what will be the next plans of Harry and his wife in terms of work. A source close to the couple said the dukes would no longer make “open-hearted” documentaries or publish memoirs or interviews such as those that have caused great irritation in the royal family as they have “nothing left to say”. It is rumored that Meghan wants reopen his blog The Tig, who she had abandoned after dating Harry. According to the estimates of her experts, a post by her could be worth hundreds of thousands of euros.

