He Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed their solidarity with Catherine, Princess of Walesafter she published a video that shocked the world by revealing her cancer diagnosis.

“We wish Kate and her family health and healing, and hope they can do so privately and peacefully.”said the message from Enrique and Meghan of Sussex, who left the British monarchy in 2020.

Kate Middleton's struggle

The Princess of Wales, 42, shared the news of her chemotherapy treatment in an emotional video, thanking the public for their support during this difficult time.

The wife of Prince William of Wales, revealed that cancer was discovered after abdominal surgery and that he is in the early stages of treatment. But he did not specify what type of cancer he faces.

In her statements, Kate Middleton expressed that The diagnosis was a great shock for her and William.and that it has taken time to recover both physically and emotionally.

However, she was grateful for the love and support she received, especially from her husband, and asked for time, space and privacy while she completes her treatment, for which she also did not indicate a time.

In the midst of this challenge, the daughter-in-law of King Charles III shared words of hope for all those fighting cancer, urging them to maintain faith and hope. And he also acknowledged the impact the illness has on people's lives and expressed his desire to return to work once he fully recovers.

Buckingham Palace response

Buckingham Palace also issued a statement, revealing that King Charles III is “very proud” of his “beloved” daughter-in-law and that he has maintained “close contact” with her during this time.

In turn, the British people and the entire world have united in good wishes for the Princess of Wales, who has stood out as one of the most popular and loved members of the British royal family.