Harry and Meghan cause a lot of fuss. © Jacob King/PA/AP/dpa

With the first three parts of their documentary series, Harry and Meghan have already stirred up a lot of dust. And on we go: the trailer for the sequel alone has it all.

Santa Barbara/London – Prince Harry (38) and Duchess Meghan (41) have made serious allegations against the British royal family and the media in a new trailer for their Netflix documentary.

In the one-minute clip released Monday, Harry said of Prince William: “You were willing to lie to protect my brother. But they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.” Who he is referring to is not clear from the trailer. Meghan finds even clearer words: “I wasn’t thrown to the wolves, I was fed to them,” she says.

The excerpts are the prelude to three more episodes of the well-regarded six-part documentary about the relationship between Harry and Meghan and their break with the royal family almost three years ago. Since then they have been at odds with Harry’s father Charles (74), who is now king, and Harry’s brother Prince William (40).

The three episodes that were published last week have not yet triggered the expected escalation. This Thursday, three more episodes are to be released, which may contain more explosive material. In any case, the trailer suggests that Harry and Meghan are not holding back in it. dpa