Harry and Meghan fleeing by car from the paparazzi risk the accident

Harry and Meghan almost got involved in a potentially catastrophic car accident as they were being chased by the paparazzi.

It happened in New York on the evening of Tuesday 16 May. This was reported by the couple’s spokesman according to which “the non-stop chase lasted over two hours and resulted in several collisions with other cars, some pedestrians and even two New York police officers”.

“Despite being public figures – continues the spokesman for the Dukes of Sussex – this should never happen to the detriment of people’s health. The dissemination of such images, given the context in which they were taken, should not take place because it would have the result of encouraging similar dangerous practices, as happened last night”.

The health conditions of the people involved in the accident or further details have not been revealed. However, the mother of the former actress, Doria Ragland, was also present on board the car carrying Harry and Meghan, who together with the couple had attended the gala event for the 50th anniversary of the Ms Foundation for Women, in which Meghan Markle received an award for her efforts “on behalf of women and girls around the world”.