Harry and Meghan: first photo of Lilibet Diana

Harry and Meghan Markle on the occasion of these Christmas holidays have decided to surprise their followers and fans with the first photo of their second child: Lilibet Diana. For the first time, the couple decided to share a photo of the little girl!

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex I’m the center of attention again. The two on the occasion of these holiday season they decided to surprise everyone. In fact, Harry and Meghan showed the baby for the first time Lilibet Diana.

A surprise particularly welcome since the little girl was born about 6 months ago, but had never been shown to anyone yet. Because of this Christmas the Dukes of Sussex have decided to give this gift to their admirers and show theirs girl. In the photo shared on Instagram profiles of the couple, you can admire a wonderful family shot where there are also Lilibet and Archie.

Harry and Meghan the photo with Lilibet Diana

Harry And Meghan in these hours they have posted the first photo of Lilibet Diana; in the shot shared on Instagram they all appear happy and smiling together.

The Dukes posed with informal clothes, jeans and shirt, while for the little Lilibet who is held in Meghan’s arms, a white outfit was chosen.

This wonderful family shot was posted on the couple’s social profiles, but also by Alexi Lubomirski, well-known and talented photographer who, finally, was also able to take a fate to Archie without the child being turned away. The little one in the shot smiles, while he is on the legs of his father, from whom he has taken the same red hair rebel.

Needless to say, the shot made fans of the couple who finally got to know the couple go crazy with joy little royals. And what do you think, do you like the shot shared by Harry and Meghan?