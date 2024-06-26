A new YouGov survey of royal popularity shows that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “dramatically fallen out of favor” with the public. The Sussexes’ slump in popularity among their subjects has reportedly begun since the Duke and Duchess stepped down as working royals in 2020.

According to the poll, only 31% of the British public said they viewed Harry in a favorable light, and only 26% of respondents expressed positive responses towards Meghan. “It’s the biggest collapse in popularity in history,” royal expert Hilary Fordwich told the Express. “For having been the most popular in the royal family after the Queen, Harry is now just above Prince Andrew.”