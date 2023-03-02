Harry and Meghan put – literally – at the door by King Charles: a notice of eviction was delivered to the Dukes of Sussex from their residence in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, and a transport company was responsible for recovering the couple’s objects and furniture for get them to Montecito, California, where the two have lived for about two years.

Their biographer Omid Scobie described the reaction of the royals: they would be “shocked” by a “cruel and evil punishment” that will “cut them out forever” from the Royal Family. At Frogmore Cottage, Prince Andrew could take their place.

According to the exclusive of the Sun, King Charles would have decided to cut the Duke of York’s annual “salary” of 280 thousand pounds, after the Epstein scandal and the case of Virginia Roberts.

He would remain “only” with his navy pension and his parents’ inheritance, risking no longer being able to afford to live in his mansion of the “Royal Lodge”.

So the king would have decided to install him at Frogmore Cottage. According to a source of the Sun “this is the signal that the English life of Harry and Meghan has finally come to an end”.

To the point that even the presence of the Sussexes for the coronation of Charles at Westminster Abbey on May 6 is at risk. According to the “Daily Mail” Harry would have asked his family for an official apology to return to London, a request however rejected by his brother William.