The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, and the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, were victims of an “almost catastrophic” car chase on Tuesday night in New York by “very aggressive” paparazzi.

This was reported this Wednesday morning by a spokesperson for the couple, who stated that the pursuit caused several collateral collisions.

According to CNN, the couple was leaving an event in New York, where Meghan was honored for her advocacy for women and girls.

The versions indicate that, once they left the event, they were victims of strong persecution by the paparazzi.

In images broadcast on social networks, the dukes can be seen inside a taxi trying to flee from the photographers who were besieging them, followed by two police patrols.

“This relentless pursuit, which lasted for more than two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two members of the NYPD,” the couple’s spokesman said in a statement.

🇺🇸 | THE LATEST: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have been embroiled in a “nearly catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi in New York. pic.twitter.com/EsyoQvnK9f – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) May 17, 2023

The spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also stated that, although they are figures of public interest, it is necessary to respect their safety.

“While being a public figure carries a level of public interest, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. The dissemination of these images, given the way in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to everyone.” those involved,” the spokesperson said.

Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland were involved in a terrifying paparazzi car chase involving six blacked out vehicles in a chase that could have been fatal. A spokesperson for the couple confirms: pic.twitter.com/kSJssz9RNs — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 17, 2023

