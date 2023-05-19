Prince Harry of England and Meghan Markle have asked the news agency specializing in celebrities for the photographs and videos that were taken upon leaving an awards ceremony last Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed to have been involved “in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a group of very aggressive paparazzi.” In the pursuit, according to the version of the son and daughter-in-law of King Charles of England, a dozen paparazzi participated aboard vehicles with tinted windows.

Backgrid, the news agency in question, explained on Thursday that it had rejected their request, which came to them by letter and was signed by the Sussexes’ legal team, and where they were required to provide them with the images taken on Tuesday in the city of NY. The agency itself reported the content of this letter to BBCwhich began as follows: “We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos and/or film taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left the event and during the next hours”.

More information

The agency has also communicated to the BBC its forceful response to the Dukes of Sussex, where they recall the absence of royal privileges in their country: “In the United States, as we are sure you know, the property belongs to the owner of it: third parties they cannot demand that it be given to them, as perhaps kings can do, ”the agency responded. “Perhaps they should sit down with their clients and explain that their English royal prerogative rules for requiring citizens to hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We support our founding fathers.”

Doria Ragland, Enrique de Inglaterra and Meghan Markle, at the gala held in New York this Tuesday. Kevin Mazur (Ms. Foundation for Women/getty)

Backgrid reported Wednesday that it was investigating the conduct of four freelance photographers involved in taking pictures of the Sussexes, despite the agency challenging the couple’s version of the incident. The photographers, according to the agency’s version, reported that the couple was never in “danger at any time.”

It was last Wednesday when Henry of England and Meghan Markle reported the event through a spokesperson for the couple: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Mrs. Ragland were involved in an almost catastrophic car chase at the hands of a group of very aggressive paparazzi”, reads the statement; “This relentless pursuit, which lasted for more than two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers.”

Later, the police relativized the seriousness of the event through a statement collected by the BBC. “The New York Police Department assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made it difficult to move. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination without causing collisions, damage or arrests” as a result of the alleged persecution, which contradicted the initial version of the mayor of the city, Eric Adams, who claimed to have been informed that “Two or four officers have been injured” and described the persecution as “reckless and irresponsible.” Although he qualified that a two-hour chase in downtown New York, where speed limits and signs are often scrupulously observed, was “hard to believe.” “We will find out the exact duration” of the alleged incident, added the mayor, referring to a more detailed report of what happened throughout the day, according to the newspaper. The New York Times. “I don’t think there is anyone who doesn’t remember how their mother died. [Diana de Gales]and it would be terrifying to lose an innocent bystander during such a chase or to have something happen to them,” Adams said.

The incident came after Meghan and Harry attended the annual Ms. Foundation awards ceremony together, where the Duchess of Sussex received the Women of Vision award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate for women and the girls”. Both her husband and her mother, Doria Ragland, accompanied her to the gala, the couple’s first public red carpet appearance so far this year. They had not been seen together posing for the cameras after the premiere of the documentary series about his life in December 2022, the publication of Prince Enrique’s memoir book last January and the coronation of Carlos III.