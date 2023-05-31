According to the British newspapers, the couple would be close to breaking up: here are all the details

Harry and Meghan Markle are without a doubt the most talked about characters ever. Over the last few hours, the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the couple is very close to divorce. Let’s find out all the details of this story together.

Harry and Meghan close to divorce? In the last few hours, the British tabloids have been talking about this topic that is affecting the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what was revealed by certain sources, the couple would be about to divorce: that’s why.

It seems that Meghan Markle has not been close enough to her husband as she should have during the writing of the book ‘Spare’ and during the coronation of King Charles. But she didn’t end there. According to some rumors it also seems that the agency that takes care of the actress’s image has not included the figure of Harry.

Although these are rumors that they have not yet found he confirms, a series of clues have emerged over the last few hours that could support the gossip in question. Harry is rumored to have rented a room at a luxury resort near Montecito and another at a resort in Los Angeles. Here Harry would go when he wants to be away from her wife.

To these two clues is added a third provided by a source very close to the royal house, Lady Colin Campbell. These were his words about it:

I have learned from five absolutely reliable sources that Prince Harry contacted his lawyers months ago.

Added to this gossip is the one revealed by Lady Diana’s butler Paul Burrel who revealed:

The prince has opened his eyes to Meghan and will return to London alone.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be more updates about.