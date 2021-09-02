In the UK, the new updated and expanded version of “Finding Freedom”, an unauthorized biography of the Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, has just been released. In the additions that have been made to the previous and original version there are unpublished background on the tensions between the couple and the rest of the Royal Family.

Coinciding with the 24th anniversary of the death of Lady Diana the new, updated and expanded version of “Finding Freedom”, the unauthorized biography of the Dukes of Sussex, close to their version of events.

The book was co-written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand (the first version was released last summer, in Italy under the title “Libertà”, for HarperCollins).

The new publication, as expected, contains some unpublished background on the Megxit and on the last months of tension between Harry and the Royal Family.

New revelations about Harry and Meghan and the Royal Family

We learn, for example, that i Sussex they would choose Montecito as a destination for their transfer urged by her friend Oprah Winfrey, their neighbor and host of the scandalous interview with the couple.

Following that public intervention that caused a sensation in every part of the world, the prince William he would have been “furious” with his brother as certain details should have remained secret, not publicly discussed.

Also for this reason, in view of the publication, next year, of the memoir of Harry, the queen has already fielded a crowd of lawyers ready to block the prints and evaluate any causes of defamation and violation of privacy.

When, in April, the Prince Philip, Meghan she would have liked to be present next to her husband, but the doctors would have advised him. There Markle, in fact, he was looking forward to Lilibet Diana, born in June.

In any case i Windsor they would have breathed more than a sigh of relief. His presence would have been anything but welcome and, according to many, would have ended up obscuring the funeral of the prince consort.