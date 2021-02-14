A spokesperson for the couple has confirmed the pregnancy of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their first child Archie. / EFE

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child with Prince Henry of England, announced this Sunday – Valentine’s Day – at night the spokesman for the couple to the British media.

“We can confirm that Archie,” the first son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “will be an older brother,” said the spokesman for the couple, who left his royal duties in March last year. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to be expecting their second child,” he added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents for the first time in May 2019 following the arrival of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world. Both will live this pregnancy differently from their first-born since the couple established their residence in the United States. Meghan Markle announced in July that she suffered a miscarriage and shared her “almost unbearable grief” in an article published in ‘The New York Times’.

The second son or daughter of the prince and Meghan Markle will occupy the eighth place in the line of succession to the throne and if born on the other side of the pond, they would be the first great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II who would not reach the world in the United Kingdom.