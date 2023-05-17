The couple was returning from an award show on Tuesday night (May 17) when they were followed by paparazzi

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, almost had a car accident on Tuesday night (May 17, 2023). The couple was returning from an award in New York, USA, when they were followed by paparazzi for more than two hours. Meghan’s mother was also in the car. According to the spokesperson for the couple, the “relentless pursuit […] resulted in several near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and 2 NYPD officers [Departamento de Polícia de Nova York]”. The information is from guardian.