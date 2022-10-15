From JK Rowling to Daniel Radcliffe, passing through Emma Watson: the world of Harry Potter publicly greets Robbie Coltrane

Only a few hours have passed since the news of the disappearance of Robbie Coltrane, but the web has already filled with messages of pain and grief. The most moving are obviously those from the world of Harry Potter, with the cast of the film turning a thought to the unforgettable Hagrid.

Yesterday afternoon cinema fans from all over the world, especially those of the world Fantasy, they learned with great sadness a very sad news. Robbie Coltrane, Hagrid in the Harry Potter wizard movie saga, passed away at the age of 72.

The Scottish actor was confronted with a bad bad for about two years and eventually surrendered in the hospital near Glasgow where he was recently hospitalized.

He gave the news to his agentwho said in a statement that with his role as Hagrid he brought joy to children and adults around the world.

Messages from the Harry Potter cast to Robbie Coltrane

It wasn’t long before the other Harry Potter characters, those friends who had shared the set with Coltrane for years, also showed their discomfort publicly for the loss of their friend, before they colleague.

JK Rowlingthe writer who literally brought Harry Potter and everyone else to life, on her account Twitter he wrote:

I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, unique, and I was lucky to know him, work with him and laugh out loud with him. I send my affection and heartfelt condolences to his family, especially his children.

Emma Watsonwho in the movies played the role of Hermioneon Instagram he wrote:

The funniest uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all he was deeply caring and compassionate towards us both as children and adults. His talent was immense.

Then there is the message of Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who played Harry Potter. In an interview with Deadlinethe young actor said that Robbie was one of the funniest people he has ever met.