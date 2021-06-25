According to a royal expert who spoke to “Closer”, captured by the “Sun”, Harry will not be alone when he returns to England to inaugurate the statue dedicated to Diana on July 1. With him there could be little Archie, contrary to what his wife Meghan would have decided at the beginning.

According to real experts Meghan Markle she would no longer want to set foot on British soil, but she would also have prevented her husband, the prince Harry, to take the little one with you Archie at the unveiling of a statue for his mother Diana, on July 1, when the princess would have turned 60.

The decision would have been a kind of revenge and punishment against the Queen Elizabeth that in fact she would be condemned not to see her two youngest grandchildren anymore.

Now, however, things seem to have changed.

Will Harry get the Queen to see Archie again?

Based on the latest rumors coming from Buckingham Palace, at the end Harry he would have decided to take with him Archie at the presentation of the monument in honor of the grandmother, in London.

The “Sun”, Which reports the statements of Duncan Larcombe, royal expert, who told “Closer“.

The scholar said that, compared to what he has heard from authoritative sources, the prince will return to the United Kingdom for the presentation of the statue for Diana.

Should be staying at Frogmore Cottage (where he and Meghan during her pregnancy and early months Archie) and will spend there the quarantine provided for those arriving in the UK from the United States.

The prince, however, added Larcombe, he will not be alone. There would be good reasons to believe that Archie will be with him.

Which would amount to an afterthought on the part of Harry and even before Meghan, a sort of olive branch stretched towards the sovereign (in homage to which they called the second child Lilibet, and Diana by middle name).

Bullying at court: the queen paid for the investigation out of her own pocket

Meanwhile it would have emerged that the Queen he would have paid out of his own pocket, with private funds from the Crown, for the investigation into the alleged mistreatment of the Duchess of Sussex against two senior staff members when she was a full-fledged royal.

It would have come to this conclusion as there was no mention of the investigation into the bullying at court in the annual expense report of Palace, reports the “Sun“.

In short, that both sides attempt the long-awaited rapprochement?