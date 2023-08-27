Our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal assured us that his expense claims for a luxury resort in Burgundy were purely for business purposes and that the cost items Pommard, Volnay and Beaune were an absolute necessity. From France he brings us an article that, as always, has been fact-checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

Heartbreaking scenes in the southern parts of Europe. Millions of Dutch people were forced to spend nights in tents there. Fortunately, the number is already declining sharply now that a large part has been able to return to the Netherlands, but the people left behind live in appalling conditions.

These so-called ‘campers’ left the Netherlands in the hope of finding a better life for a few weeks in the South of France, Italy and Spain. Most are fleeing the threat of ‘a full day at work’ or ‘a disappointing summer’. By car they ventured, among other things, the risky crossing through route control country Belgium and made their way through the perilous French traffic.

Primitive locations under the bright sun

So-called ‘campsites’ have been set up for these Dutch people. These primitive sites often have sub-standard toilet facilities and in some cases poor Wi-Fi. About 69 percent of the Dutch complain that they ‘burn out’ in the morning. For the time being, no emergency aid seems to be arriving for these people.

Probably out of fear of offending the host country, these people live in denial. One of the Dutchmen said: ‘What are you talking about? This is enjoyment. Garden chair, book, cold beer and sit in the sun.’ Another said: ‘Are you actually on this campsite? Should I get someone from the front desk with your weird questions?’ One thing is certain: you don’t wish this on anyone.

