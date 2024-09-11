Congresswoman Boebert Urges Harris to Think About U.S. Borders, Not Ukraine

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized US Vice President Kamala Harris for her statement about Ukraine’s borders during a televised debate with Donald Trump. She wrote about this on her page on the social network X.

The parliamentarian reproached Harris for being more concerned about the situation around Ukraine than the influx of migrants to the US borders. “Kamala is more concerned about the Ukrainian border than ours. A disgusting position for the current vice president,” Boebert said indignantly.