Mercedes Gallego Special Envoy. Philadelphia Saturday, August 10, 2024, 09:57











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

“Tim what?” The name of the governor of Minnesota, who was announced yesterday as Kamala Harris’s running mate, left those who went to South Philadelphia yesterday to meet Donald Trump’s vice president in person cold. To be fair, Natalie Sassami didn’t know the president either…

This content is exclusive for subscribers