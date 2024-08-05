Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s choices for vice president have narrowed down to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, three people familiar with the matter said Monday.

Harris is expected to announce her choice by Tuesday, before her first public appearance with her running mate at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It was not immediately clear whether Harris had made a final decision, the sources said. The vice president will embark on a five-day tour of seven cities in swing states that are likely to decide the Nov. 5 election against her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, who is seeking to return to the White House.

Harris narrowed her search after meeting with three candidates: Walz, Shapiro and US Senator Mark Kelly at her residence on Sunday, the sources said.