EJ Scott, an African-American delegate from Virginia, followed the stylistic cues of the closing night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the phenomenal spectacle that served on Thursday as a way for Kamala Harris to accept her party’s nomination as its candidate for the White House with a prime-time speech in which she promised to be a “president for all Americans.”

Scott had been asked to dress to the nines as a tribute to the suffragettes who won the right to vote and to underline the “excitement” generated by the mere idea that a woman could become the first female president in the history of the United States in November. And so she did: Scott showed up at the Chicago Bulls basketball arena, where the Democratic caucus was held this week, dressed in a skirt, shirt, boots and a hat. cowboy whites.

The cowboy touch was added, he said, as an extra tribute to Beyoncé, whose absence, alas, dominated the night, and by virtue of a symbolism that will be familiar to the singer’s fans. “This country must be saved,” Scott warned hours before Vice President Harris’ speech, “and I imagine Kamala riding on a white horse to fulfill that mission.”

After days of speculation about a possible mortal descent of Beyoncé from the sky of Chicago, there was finally no trace of the artist, one of whose songs, Freedomhas become the anthem of Harris’ campaign. In the end, the public had to settle for the consolation that Texas Hold’ Em, The Texan singer’s recent foray into the country, The music was heard at the beginning of the day, while the delegates, spread out around the basketball court and the first ring of the stands, waved little American flags as if to decide whether the singer would appear or not; a gossip website rushed to publish that yes, she would play, and another, specialized in Hollywood information, headlined that she would not, after speaking with her representative.

It turns out, he told them, that “the singer was never supposed to perform.” And so the operation gave rise to wondering whether the Democratic National Committee had not knowingly played with the nerves and hopes of Beyoncé fans to ensure that the audience would remain glued to their screens for the five-plus hours that one of those shows that only the United States can do lasted.

Pink performs on Thursday at the closing day of the Democratic National Convention. Mike Segar (REUTERS)

Freedom She also accompanied the candidate’s exit on stage, which, oh surprise, happened on time, after four days of delays and unfulfilled chronological promises. She did it – dressed in dark, as usual – walking slowly, almost in slow motion, as if she had been waiting for this moment all her life and it had not been just 32 days since Joe Biden announced in X by surprise that he was abandoning his efforts to seek reelection and that he supported the idea of ​​Harris succeeding him. Everything that came after – the rain of millions of donations, the closing of ranks of the party around the vice president, the revolt in the polls and the unbridled enthusiasm and energy that have been experienced these days in Chicago – was certainly not predictable, but when at 9:44 p.m. Harris pronounced the words with which she accepted the party’s designation, all the pieces seemed to suddenly fit together.

The day of the anniversary

After receiving a deafening four-minute ovation, the speaker thanked her husband, Doug Emhoff, precisely this Thursday, the day they celebrated their anniversary; Joe Biden, for the trust and shared work; and Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, whom Harris has chosen as her vice presidential candidate. The candidate then launched into a review of her biography so faithful that at times it seemed as if she had given the technicians of the teleprompter the first chapter of her memoirs, from which she repeated anecdotes, advice from her mother and even musical references about the tastes she inherited from her father: “Aretha [Frankin]Miles [Davis] and [John] Coltrane.” It will be up to fact-checkers to see if the names of jazz legends Coltrane and Davis have ever been mentioned in the history of the conventions, but it seems unlikely.

The night was otherwise full of music. The nineties pop diva Pink performed (who is certainly not Taylor Swift, another name that had been speculated), and at around 8:00 p.m. the members of Chicks, a band from the United States, country Formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, a name they shortened due to its racist connotations, they achieved quite a feat: singing the harmonically devilish American anthem in three voices.

Actress Kerry Washington, along with Amara and Nela, two of Kamala’s great-nieces, on stage at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday in Chicago. Kevin Wurm (REUTERS)

Her performance marked the beginning of the evening’s prime-time segment, and the show recorded one of its high points with the entrance of actress Kerry Washington, famous for her performance in Scandal, a series of political entanglements in the White House.

“I know that many people will be on social media right now asking me to shut up, to stick to acting and not to talking. But I am not here as an actress, but as a daughter, a mother, a proud union member, a granddaughter of immigrants and a black woman descended from slaves to remind you that when We, the peoplewe strive, we speak with one voice.” Washington then introduced Harris’ two great-nieces, Amara and Leela, whom she asked to help her teach her how to pronounce Kamala. (kamma-la) to the world, but above all “to those who find it difficult or pretend to find it difficult,” he announced, referring, of course, to Trump, who has mocked his rival’s first name in recent weeks. “Confusion is excused, disrespect is not,” Washington added.

Chicago had woken up in the morning in anticipation of the pop stars who ultimately failed to shine and on the verge of a nervous breakdown after almost a week of road closures and hellish traffic. Convention attendees arrived at the perimeter much earlier than in previous days to avoid the risk of missing the big event. A free seat in the stands quickly became the most precious commodity in a packed stadium.

Among the various delegations organized by territories on the court, the representatives of the State of Washington and their baseball hats stood out. cowboy with lights. Or the ones from Illinois, who were playing at home and debuted some blue sequined caps from the ‘Everything for 100’ that many had not even had time to remove the labels from.

The fact that the number of Democratic delegates (about 4,600) was almost double that of the Republican Party made logistics especially complex throughout the convention. These complexities reached their climax on Thursday, when the event’s security officials closed access to the field for a couple of hours.

Until the floor was cleared, journalists and guests were literally pushed into a begging procession, forced to move aimlessly through the narrow corridors to avoid gangrene and to let volunteers with a seemingly vital mission pass; they ran back and forth with signs so that the public could show them on television. These varied their messages: from those that said “USA” or those that said “When we fight, we win,” the campaign slogan, to, finally, the elongated banners with a pole included and a single word: “Kamala.”

Outside, the hallways were packed with people coming and going: guests with tired faces after so much enthusiasm and so much unity of the Democratic coalition and desired celebrities (like the actor of Iron Man Don Cheadle) and outsiders who were not welcome here (Vivek Ramaswamy, also called “the millionaire antiwoke,” which he made known when he ran for the Republican primary. Philosopher and third-party candidate Cornel West slipped out one of the exits, while actress Eva Longoria got the crowd talking in Spanish (she taught them to say “yes, we can”) and San Francisco Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry, fresh off winning a gold medal for the United States at the Paris Olympics, appeared on the stadium screens. Curry has surely never received such a standing ovation on a foreign court as he did on Thursday.

Although the shouting that threatened to shatter the eardrums of those on the field was the one that came when, after Harris’ speech, Emhoff, Walz and his wife came out to congratulate her, and the balloons that had been suspended from the ceiling of the stadium all week waiting their turn to be released, as tradition dictates, began their slow descent amid explosions of confetti. Below, the delegates were waiting for them with open arms to indulge in a game with a sadistic touch that ended a week they will find hard to forget: popping as many red, white and blue balloons as possible.