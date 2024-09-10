Harrison Otalvaro went through the America, Millionaires, National, Tolima, Dynamo kyiv, Huila, Cucuta, Once Caldas, among other teams, and was part of the Colombian National Teambut in recent days he has been the protagonist of an important event.

It turns out that the National Commission on Judicial Discipline He suspended his lawyer, who kept part of the settlement that Cúcuta gave him after the lawyer’s management in 2015.

Harsh punishment

“The Disciplinary Court determined that the documentary evidence shows the contrary and that the lawyer violated without any justification the duty to act with loyalty and honesty in his professional relationships. It considered that the retention of money was not a conduct in accordance with the conduct of legal professionals and that therefore it should be subject to a sanction,” said the commission.

Otálvaro said that the lawyer gave him $38,508,525 for the liquidation of his sports rights and that 20 percent covered the lawyer’s money.

However, it was learned that Cúcuta paid the lawyer more money, an amount that reached $322,206,571, but the player did not receive it.

For the above, Judge Julio Andrés Sampedro Arrubla suspended the lawyer for two years and imposed a fine of 10 current legal monthly minimum wages.

