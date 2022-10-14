When it was confirmed that the fifth phase of the MCU will come to an end with a movie from the ThunderboltsAt the same time there were people who celebrated this revelation, and some who expressed a number of concerns. Due to the death of William Hurt, actor who played Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, many wondered who would be responsible for creating this team of anti-heroes. Fortunately, it seems that we already know, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Harrison Ford.

For a couple of weeks we have heard several rumors about the possible participation of Harrison Ford in the MCU. Although at the moment there is no official information from Marvel Studios or Disney, both the program of The Hot Mic With John Rocha and Jeff Schneideras well as Slash Film, claim to have sources that have confirmed that Han Solo’s actor will participate in this universe in the future, and will take on the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Although many expect Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross to have a big role in Thunderboltsit has been mentioned that Ford’s first involvement in the MCU will be in Captain America: New World Order. One of the details that is currently unclear is whether this character will assume his iconic Red Hulk transformation, or if we will only see him in his human form, at least for now.

Nevertheless, It is important to mention that at the moment there is no official information from Marvel Studios or Disney. Still, considering the multiple rumors, and the fact that after indiana jones 5 Harrison Ford’s agenda is free, the possibility of this becoming a reality is not completely ruled out.

The idea of ​​adding Harrison Ford to the MCU sounds interesting. However, we already know that the actor is not such a fan of certain projects. In the event that this becomes a reality, it remains to be seen how he will act and what the attitude of this actor will be.

Via: slash-film