Harrison Ford, this Thursday in Cannes after the screening of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate’. VALERY HACHE (AFP)

For those of us who have grown up worshiping Indiana Jones, the fifth and final installment of the saga, is a worthy farewell to a hero who changed our lives. The world premiere this Thursday at the Cannes film festival of indiana jones and the dial of fate Directed by James Mangold, with this epic of the great events of Hollywood passed through the French blue coast, it returned the dream of lost adventures to the Grand Theater Lumière.

At times, Indiana Jones and the dial of fate treads on a territory too familiar to viewers. The start of the film, with a digitally rejuvenated Harrison Ford, connects directly with previous passages in the saga, only this time, although the invoice is good, the result borders on the video game. Too much artifice that only works to introduce the characters played by the Danish Mads Mikkelsen, a bad guy who gets by almost effortlessly, and the Englishman Toby Jones, in the shoes of a fellow archaeologist from Indy whose short stature will be enough to cause a half smile when Years later, his daughter reappears in Professor Jones’s life under the tall, lanky figure of Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Fortunately, there is no more flashbacks, and the rest of the film takes place in the sixties. Jones lives alone in his New York apartment, is about to retire and is an old curmudgeon with no wife and no children who can’t stand the parties of his young neighbors. His students no longer write enraptured “I love you” on their eyelids; rather they yawn with their archeology classes. The year is 1969 and the Beatles are playing, young people demonstrate against the Vietnam War and man has already set foot on the Moon. Historical events that are only noise in the head of a man who has already seen the best years of his life pass.

From then on the real movie starts, which does not avoid nostalgic winks, but which also offers spectacular action numbers such as Indiana galloping through the streets and the New York subway in a beautiful anachronism or that of the tuk tuk three-wheeler from Tangier in an exotic and fun chase on a par with the best in the saga.

The choice of the actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge as an adventure companion, or that of her squire, the young Ethan Isidore, provides a generational distance that also ends up working, especially in the final stretch of a film that offers an honorable farewell to the hero. . In a very slick ending, Mangold sides with a solution that poignantly reminds us that Indy’s hero outfit was always his scars. An adventurer who, despite the fantasy of his exploits, is deeply human.

Between James Bond and Bogart

We owe that humanity to the actor who knew how to make sense of a character who was born with the idea of ​​being a mix between James Bond and Humphrey Bogart but who Ford took to a territory that only belongs to him. If we learned anything from the adventures of Indiana Jones, it is that failure is a form of victory, that erudition is a variant of elegance and humor and mischief, a form of survival.

In Cannes, the center of everything was, obviously, Harrison Ford, the interpreter who knew how to catalyze all these contradictions in a unique character who revived the value of adventures when there were no adventures left. Ford received an Honorary Palme d’Or that was not announced before the screening of the film, with a video-tribute that reviewed his career to the applause of an audience that managed to move him by putting his shyness and seriousness in trouble.

“They say that before you die you see your life go by and I have just seen it go by, at least, an important part of my life,” he assured after reviewing the images of his glorious filmography in a montage. “You have loved me very much, but what you do not know is that I love you. You have given meaning to my life, ”she added in a short and intense speech.

Indiana Jones and the dial of fate closes the circle that opened in 1981 with the adventure of In search of the lost ark the best of the saga with Indiana Jones and the last crusade (1989). The story ends 42 years later with an octogenarian archaeologist who does not hide his gray hair or his defeated body and who says goodbye to the screen with the dignity he has always deserved.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT