Ford pleaded guilty to a conflict with Pitt during the filming of “The Devil’s Property”

Actor Harrison Ford recalled the conflict with Brad Pitt, which occurred during the filming of the movie “The Devil’s Property”. His words leads Esquire.

Ford pleaded guilty to a quarrel with a colleague. He revealed that he wanted to complicate the nature of his character. “Brad developed the script. Then they offered me a role. The character of Brad has such a complex character, and I wanted my character to be more multifaceted, so that it was not just a battle of good and evil, ”the actor shared.

According to him, they also could not reach a compromise in choosing the director of the film. In addition, the creators of the picture refused to work with the original script. As a result, the script was rewritten at least seven times. Pitt called the final version complete nonsense. He planned to leave the cast, but he was threatened with a lawsuit.

Ford previously admitted to scolding stuntmen during the filming of Indiana Jones and the Wheel of Fate. He remembered the scene from the picture in which his hero rides. When he finished shooting the episode, the actor recalls, he felt hands on his legs and, according to him, at that moment thought that he was “attacked by tentacles.”