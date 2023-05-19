Harrison Ford received yesterday a palm d’or honorary and was the king of the red carpet in Cannes, where he spent the last time as Indiana Jones, since the film he is presenting at the festival is the closure of the adventures of the professor and archaeologist.

Fifteen years after the fourth episode of the saga, the 80-year-old Hollywood star returned to the Croisette, this time under the direction of James Mangold.

Both Ford and Disney, which bought the rights to the Indiana Jones saga, have already assured that this time is the last.

The Cannes Film Festival wanted to honor him in a special way, and gave him a Palme d’Or by surprise, just before the screening of the film. Tom Cruise received the same distinction last year at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Visibly moved, Ford, who has played countless well-known characters from Han Solo in Star Wars to Blade Runner, said he was “deeply excited” by this reward.

no hat or whip

Moments before, and with the accompaniment of the well-known music that John Williams composed for the first installment of the film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, no less than 42 years ago, the team of this fifth Indiana Jones was received with the ovation of thousands of people around the Palais des Festivals de Cannes.

Along with Ford, his fellow Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny): Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and young Ethann Isidore, the most excited of all. The great absentee was Antonio Banderas, who also participates in the film.

On the red carpet. Along with his wife Calista Flockhart. Photo: diffusion

was also director James Mangold, who has had the difficult task of replacing Steven Spielberg, responsible for the four previous installments of Indiana Jones. Spielberg went to Cannes in 2008 for the presentation of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Ford, with an impeccable and classic tuxedo, went through the red carpet twice, first hand in hand with his wife, also actress Calista Flockhart, and the second time with the team.

Since the early hours of the morning, fans have been waiting in front of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, some even dressed up as Indiana Jones, although they did not have the opportunity to take photos with their idol, who did not approach them, something that Mikkelsen did.

The action of this new chapter of Indiana Jones takes place at the end of the 1960s, but the writers have included a “flashback” that has required “rejuvenation” through artificial intelligence Ford’s face for several minutes, one more sample of the changes that are coming in the audiovisual field.

