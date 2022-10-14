The legendary Harrison Ford seems to be ready to join another iconic universe, we are talking about that of Marvel Comic Universal. According to a SlashFilm report, the actor will play Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in several MCU films out in 2024, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross has already been played previously by the now deceased William Hurt, starting with The Incredible Hulk of 2008. The news emerged during the Hot Mic podcast, later confirmed by SlashFilm, Harrison Ford, now 80, will play the role of Thunderboolt for the first time in Captain America: New World Orderexpected to be released in May 2024 and then again in Thunderboltsexpected in July 2024.

The American actor is certainly a suitable character to lend his interpretation to films belonging to the great franchises, also because he starred as the protagonist in the films of Star Wars as the legendary Han Solo and then as Indiana Jones. With regard to this last franchise, we remember that the actor will return in the role of the adventurous archaeologist in the next Indiana Jones movie, due out in June 2023.

Marvel currently has not yet officially announced the hiring of Harrison Ford to play any part in the MCU, so currently the news still has to be taken with a grain of salt. The only things we know is that within Captain America: New World Order we will see the now stable Anthony Mackie take on the role of Captain Americawhile in the movie Thunderbolts we will find an ensemble cast that includes David Harbor, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and many more.