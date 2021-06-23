A Disney spokesperson said in a statement that Ford’s injury to his shoulder occurred “while rehearsing a fight scene,” and confirmed that production “will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and filming dates will be rescheduled, as needed, over the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, director James Mangold will continue filming without Ford.

Production of “Indiana Jones 5” began earlier this June in the United Kingdom, and details of the new part have not been announced, but the 78-year-old Ford is reprising his iconic role as an archaeologist, with the participation of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.

The release of the fifth part of the series has been postponed several times, and it is currently scheduled to be shown for the first time on July 29, 2022, about 15 years after the presentation of the fourth part in 2008, and more than 4 decades after the release of the first part in 1981.

Steven Spielberg, who directed the first four films in the series, will be involved in production management, while Mangold will be responsible for directing.