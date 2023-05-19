For 24 hours, Harrison Ford (Chicago, 80 years old) has not stopped getting excited in Cannes. “I’m watching the movie [Indiana Jones y el dial del destino] and I see life go by”, he tells just after a quick lunch to a group of journalists accredited at the French film festival. Yesterday he received an honorary Palme d’Or by surprise before the screening (out of competition). At the end of the show, she cried. And this morning, at the press conference, she was also moved. In a suite at the Carlton Hotel, she admits, as she had already done that morning at a press conference, that she feels something “indescribable”. She can’t verbalize it: “I can’t even explain it. It’s extraordinary to see your whole life in an instant.”

It makes sense that an actor known for his sobriety in front of the press now feels that melancholy. He started this final journey at the age of 38 and in July he will turn 81 (on screen he is assumed to be 65 and in the opening sequence, thanks to a good digital rejuvenation, he returns to his glory days in World War II). And now he’s lovingly championing it, in a smart gray suit, navy tie, matching white polka dot handkerchief, and deep blue gaze. Ford jokes about his age, and at certain moments he moves and speaks slowly. But he probably won on reflection. And he takes advantage of small sips from a glass with Coca-Cola Zero to build his responses.

Does he suffer leaving behind a character of this caliber? “Please, of course I am excited, because of the luck I have had in life. But this farewell does not hurt me. Because for me it’s not a goodbye to Indiana Jones, but a good night and see you. We have come full circle.” It is clear that the previous installment, indiana jones and the kingdom of the crystal skulls It didn’t leave a good taste in my mouth.

There will be no more Indiana. She looks at herself and says, “I have been blessed with this body, right. But it is evident that it is necessary to leave it. I need to sit down and rest a bit.” Of course, he only leaves Indiana Jones, since he confesses that he loves to work in interpretation. So why this last push? “Because I wanted to reflect on him the passage of time, that he needed to reinvent himself, that he had a serious relationship and not a mere flirtation as in previous installments.” With great respect, yes: “I adore this character, and what he has given me in life.”

Don’t leave the heart of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate: Over time. On screen, it is August 1969 and Indiana Jones feels far from the world around him. He is only hours away from retirement as a professor of archeology at Hunter College, where he has routinely taught for a decade. Sitting on a sofa, devastated by his solitude in a small New York apartment, only the arrival of his goddaughter Helena Shaw, who wants to become with the antikythera, a computer supposedly created by Archimedes —which hides a machine capable of showing cracks in time and therefore being able to travel through it— and recovered by Indiana and the father of the new adventurer at the end of World War II, and a group of nazis who also want to get the machine will make you put your fedora hat back on, leather jacket and grab the whip. about that leitmotivtime, Ford launches an amusing response: “I do not think about the passage of time, I suffer it.”

Ford, who doesn’t stop gesticulating and even indulges in a couple of farts, has Phoebe Waller-Bridge sitting next to him. He says of her that she is “brutally funny and talented.” Her character was one of the reasons why Ford admired the script, and that is why he elaborates on his previous response on relationships: “Of course, the relationship with her goddaughter is an emotional bond that I wanted to develop. It’s not a physical attraction, it could be [Waller-Bridge hace ojitos], but something with more depth. In previous installments we had seen similar friendships, although not like this one. She breathes and finishes: “I wanted to give it a spin and I’m happy with the result.”

As an actor, he assures: “I have never taken the characters home with me, please”, and he does not enter into the rag of the comparisons between the previous installments and the closing of the sagas: “I do not do that, I am a worker, I do not wear to make philosophical reflections. I go and roll”. He was never an interpreter by vocation. “I never had an epiphany, there was never a moment when I thought: ‘I’ll be an actor.’ Forgive me, but I didn’t see much cinema. But I do remember how he impressed and moved me To kill a mockingbird This is how I understood the power of expression of cinema. Suddenly, on the screen, I discovered an instrument to understand life. I grew up in a non-religious family and, luckily, a Democrat, and yet in that cinema I felt something spiritual”. Curiously, according to the American Film Institute, Indiana Jones is the second greatest hero in movie history: he is only ahead of the lawyer Atticus Finch, played by Gregory Peck, in To kill a mockingbird

More topics that he does not like to talk about: the movies that were not. Ford refuses to talk about projects that he turned down and later regretted or was not chosen for them. “Well, if they didn’t gel, it would be for something. What I do want is to do more comedy, and luckily there will be a second season of no filter therapy [su serie en AppleTV]”.

the trip is over

The day of promotion Indiana Jones in Cannes it has served to corroborate that there will be no more films with the adventurer: “In the opening sequence, I was digitally rejuvenated by 35 years. It’s easy, because I’ve shot so much with Lucasfilm that they have me perfectly registered. But it is nothing more than a hack to boot. It’s unrealistic. And I know my age, and I don’t want to go back to that Harrison. I am happy with my age, because he could be dead and I am still working here ”.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm and co-producer of the film, had stressed hours before: “We will not do more even using digital rejuvenation.” And according to James Mangold, director of the new film, recounted minutes before Ford entered the Carlton hotel suite, it is impossible that there will be more films of the adventurer: “It is my opinion, be careful, but this is not Star Wars. The name of Indiana Jones baptizes the saga. How is there going to be an Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford?

