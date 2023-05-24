Harrison Ford was very excited in Cannes when presenting the film with which he bids farewell to Indiana Jones. “I adore this character, what he has given me in life”he claimed.

Happy for the reception of the film in the official screening last night in Cannes, where it participated out of competition (“it was indescribable”, he stated) and for the Palme d’Or of honor that the festival gave him (“it is extraordinary to see your whole life in a moment”), the actor was amused and complicit with his companions from “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”).

At 80 years old and with a successful career, he has no problem with his age and answered amused when asked why this is the best time to leave Indy.

“It is not obvious?”He responded by pointing to himself to the laughter of the journalists who did not leave a single seat free in the press conference room.

Harrison Ford Photo by EFE

And after assuring that he can ride a horse – “if they let me,” he added – and that he did it for the film, he added to being described as ‘sexy’ by a journalist: “I am very lucky to have this body, thank you for having given account”.

Directed by James Mangold

A Harrison Ford clearly satisfied with a film directed by James Mangold, replacing Steven Spielbergwhich dealt with the previous four, and which is a compendium of everything that Indiana Jones is.

“I wanted it to be a good movie, a movie that summed up the four precedents, that would allow anyone to remember that vigor of youth, but I wanted the character to live through all phases of his life,” Ford explained.

41 years have passed since that 1981 in which “In Search of the Lost Ark” (“The Raiders of the Lost Ark”) was released, the first installment of this saga born from the imagination of George Lucas.

This fifth and last? feature film is the perfect closure to the adventures of the popular archaeologist but, although Ford assured that it will be the last, one of his co-stars, Mads Mikkelse, questioned it.

wants to continue working

Because what was made clear at the press conference is that Ford wants to continue working and “telling good stories”, including this Indiana Jones who has had good actors and a passionate director. “Everything was in place to support me at my advanced age,” joked the actor, star of another of the most popular movie sagas, “Star Wars”.

“I have been very lucky,” admitted Ford, who assured that there are many talented people who never achieve success. “In my case I had to wait for luck and the opportunity, but in that period I had the opportunity to learn, like a craftsman.”

In his opinion, his main luck “was working with highly talented people”, as well as finding his place “among these geniuses” and not despairing “when he was not up to the task and did not do things” as he would have liked.

This new Indiana installment takes place in 1969, with the archaeologist about to retire from his teaching position, when his goddaughter Helen Shaw (Sophie Waller-Bridge) and with her a character from the past reappears, Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen).

A technology that led him to reflect on the possibility of being young again. “I wouldn’t want to be back the way I was before, I’m really happy at the age I am, I don’t look back.”

And he joked by adding that it was great to be young but life is phases. “Now I might not be here and I’m still working. Everything is going well,” she added.

He also does not feel nostalgic for objects related to his characters, although he does keep one of Indy’s hats. “What counts are the lived experiences, the objects do not matter, what matters is what you feel”.

Next to him, Mangold, who, in Ford’s words, “has completely filled the shoe size left by Steven Spielberg, He has made a wonderful film for me”.

“Obviously it was a big responsibility because there was a huge expectation,” Mangold explained of the moment he was offered to take over the film.

But, he noted, “you can’t live up to the expectations you raise more than a certain point.” And the crew that was going to make the film was the best possible, so he accepted the assignment once he realized that he wasn’t there just to replace Spielberg.

Both Mangold and Waller-Bridge and Mikkelsen claimed to have been excited to enter a universe they had known since they were young and they all praised the good atmosphere that was created on set and Harrison Ford’s closeness to everyone.

“I wanted to be Indiana Jones even before I wanted to be an actor,” recalled Mikkelsen, who plays the film’s bad guy who, of course, is a Nazi.

