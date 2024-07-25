Home page politics

Israel’s head of government is currently on a major trip to the US. In addition to his speech to Congress, there are various important meetings – with the current president and the candidates for his successor.

Washington – Democratic presidential candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken out in clear terms in support of Israel after a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At the same time, the Democrat called on the Israeli leadership to do more to protect the suffering population in the Gaza Strip. “Israel has the right to defend itself, and it is important how it does so,” said the 59-year-old.

In her conversation with Netanyahu, she expressed her “grave concern about the extent of human suffering in the Gaza Strip.” This includes the deaths of “too many innocent civilians” and the catastrophic humanitarian situation. “We cannot look away from these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become insensitive to the suffering, and I will not remain silent.”

Harris called on the people of the United States to keep in mind the complexity of the conflict and the history of the region. Terrorism and violence must be condemned, she said. “Let us all do what we can to prevent the suffering of innocent civilians. And let us condemn anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and hatred of any kind.”

Thanks to the leadership of US President Joe Biden, an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of the hostages is on the table, Harris continued. There is “hopeful progress in the talks,” she said. “And as I just said to Prime Minister Netanyahu, it is time to get this agreement done.”

Netanyahu had already met with Biden. On Friday, Netanyahu plans to meet with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Florida. The USA, as Israel’s most important ally, has been urging Israel for months to increase humanitarian aid in Gaza and improve protection for the civilian population. Netanyahu rejects any criticism of his country’s military action in the Gaza Strip. dpa