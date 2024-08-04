Washington DC.- Vice President Kamala Harris will interview Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro this Sunday at her residence in Washington DC before making a final decision on her running mate.

Harris is expected to announce her pick on Monday and make her first public appearance with her vice presidential candidate the following day in Philadelphia, Reuters reported.

Harris’ campaign is also planning a social media ad featuring the duo, officials familiar with the preparations told Reuters.

Harris met Saturday with her vetting team, including former Attorney General Eric Holder, whose law firm Covington & Burling LLP vetted the potential candidates’ finances and backgrounds. Holder and his office made detailed presentations on each of the finalists, according to people familiar with the process.

He met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for 90 minutes on Friday. Candidates will be informed Monday night or Tuesday morning whether they have been selected, the sources said.

Choosing a running mate is one of the most important decisions of Harris’ political career as she races to mount a campaign to challenge Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 election after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month.

His slate of candidates includes all white men with a record of success among rural, white or independent voters.

Walz has become a favorite of progressives and youth groups, who relish his attacks on Trump.

At 60, he is just a year older than Harris, but critics say he looks much older, which could be a liability for a campaign reeling from Biden’s departure over concerns about his age.

Walz responded to the criticism on social media, saying he looks the way he does because he was a high school teacher and “supervised the lunchroom for 20 years. You don’t come out of that job with a head full of hair. Trust me.”