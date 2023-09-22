Harris added, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that his country is working with United Nations agencies operating in Libya to provide the required support.

Libya tragedy

Regarding the Libyan issue, Harris told Sky News Arabia:

“President Biden made clear that we will stand in solidarity with the Libyan people who are dealing with a horrific humanitarian emergency in the city of Derna and in other affected areas in eastern Libya. We have also been in constant communication with local Libyan authorities, UN agencies, and international partners to implement The aid project announced by the US President this week.”

“In addition, we have coordinated efforts with UN authorities and the International Organization for Migration to mobilize more life-saving supplies and to obtain sufficient equipment as quickly as possible for all those in urgent need. It is vital that these operations are treated in a transparent manner and that aid reaches its intended target.”

The United States will continue to work closely with Libyan partners and international authorities to ensure that his country “truly harnesses international efforts to address this dire humanitarian situation.”

Libyan demands

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North African Affairs noted that there was an “overwhelming demand” from the Libyan people across the country for effective, unified, and responsible governance that could achieve a better future for the Libyan people.

Harris said: “As the humanitarian crisis unfolds, the country’s progress on the political front takes on added importance to Libyans. We fully support the Special Representative and consider these efforts vital to finalizing election laws and creating the necessary political consensus for Libyans to finally be able to choose their leaders.” “Unfortunately, however, the recent humanitarian catastrophe has once again confirmed how difficult the situation is in the absence of unified and elected governance.”

Tunisia

On the other hand, Harris indicated that his country “strongly supports the Tunisian people, who are suffering economically for several reasons, including the global repercussions of the Russian aggression against (Ukraine), which led to the deterioration of agricultural markets and disturbances in energy prices, which placed a great burden on Tunisian families.”

“(The United States) has a set of specific programs to contribute to economic development and empower Tunisians to support all those working toward an inclusive political future,” Harris said.

He stressed that Washington is very committed to these activities and believes that they are “fundamentally in the interest of the United States and reflect the deep ties of friendship between the American and Tunisian peoples.”

At the conclusion of his speech, Harris indicated that the US administration is conducting extensive and in-depth consultations with various countries in Africa, “as we want to ensure that when these countries look at the type of relations they want to have with other countries, they will notice that the partnership that the United States offers them is very attractive.” .