Harris Demands Televised Debate With Trump With Microphones On

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has demanded that her Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, be held on television with the microphones on. She wrote about this on a social network X.

According to her, the parties should have the opportunity to have an open discussion. “We are running for the US presidency. Let’s discuss openly, with microphones on all the time,” the politician suggested.

Harris believes that her competitor’s advisers are preventing him from agreeing to such a condition.

On August 1, Donald Trump said that Kamala Harris “suddenly changed her identity” and became black, although she was previously believed to be of Indian descent. Thus, he hinted that his rival “changed her race” in order to win the US presidential election, which will be held on November 5, 2024.

At the same time, the latest poll showed Harris’ advantage over Trump.