Harris has promised to bring a Republican into her administration if she wins the election.

Current Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has promised to bring a Republican Party representative into her administration if she wins the election. She said this in an interview with the TV channel CNN.

“I’ve spent my entire career listening to different points of view. I think it’s important to have people with different perspectives and different experiences at the table when some of the most important decisions are being made. And I think the American public would benefit from having a Republican in the Cabinet,” she said.

The CNN interview was Harris’s first interview as a candidate for the US presidency. In it, the politician avoided the topic of Russia and Ukraine. The foreign policy issues Harris touched on were limited to arms supplies to Israel. The politician devoted most of her attention to domestic political issues.