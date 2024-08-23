Home policy

As president, Harris wants to leave the divisive struggles in the country behind her. (Archive photo) © J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Kamala Harris’ speech at the end of the US Democratic Party Convention in Chicago is eagerly awaited. There she wants to make a promise to the people of America.

Chicago – Democratic candidate Kamala Harris wants to be a president for all Americans and overcome the divisions in the country. “I promise that I will be a president for all Americans,” reads excerpts from Harris’ eagerly awaited speech at the end of the Democratic Party Convention in Chicago. “This election offers our nation a precious, fleeting chance to leave the bitterness, cynicism and divisive struggles of the past behind,” the presidential candidate’s speech continued.

The country has the chance to forge a new path forward, “not as members of a particular party or faction, but as Americans.” She wants to be a president “who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical, and has common sense,” the speech excerpts released by her campaign team continue. She will always fight for the American people.

Harris’ speech in Chicago is scheduled for early this morning. dpa