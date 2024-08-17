In the run-up to the upcoming US presidential election, there are several issues that are generating great debate among voters and will make the difference between one candidate and another. One of them is the management of the economy and many citizens are clear about who to choose.

According to a survey released by the media Financial Times and the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, On the economy, more voters say they trust the Democratic candidate more Kamala Harris than Republican Donald Trump.

However, surveys indicate that The next elections will be quite close Well, speaking only about the country’s financial performance, Harris is above Trump with 42 percent, but the Republican reaches 41.

The results are part of a survey that was carried out in the first days of August in which Voters were asked which candidate they trusted most to handle the economy. This is regardless of who they ultimately plan to vote for on November 5.

Based on previous studies, This is the first time that the Democratic candidate has surpassed the Republican when it comes to the economic issue.

Those responsible for this report emphasized that Harris’ advantage is due to the fact that has managed to convince people who were previously undecided and at the time they had responded that they did not trust any of the candidates.

That is to say that The vice president has strengthened her support, but has not managed to reduce Trump’s. Voters’ confidence in the Republican remains unchanged; those who already trusted him continue to do so.

Kamala Harris is leading according to this poll.

Kamala Harris continues to gain ground towards the next elections

According to the In a poll asking voters which candidate they trusted more when it comes to the economy, Harris has a slight lead, although, being only one percentage point above Trump, he remains within the margin of error.

Nevertheless, The results are outstanding considering the important leap that has taken place. regarding the preferences that citizens showed towards President Biden last July.

According to the survey, in August, Kamala Harris achieved a seven-point improvement over Biden’s voting preference in July, when only 35 percent of voters trusted him to handle the economy.

And in that sense, there is still a significant margin of people who can be convinced. 10 percent of respondents said they do not trust any of the candidates to manage the economy, an issue that is considered key to the upcoming elections.