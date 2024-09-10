Facing the presidential elections on November 5who will have a crucial event for their course tonight with the presidential debate between the democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trumpthe candidates of both parties maintain a firm stance on abortion and access to in vitro fertilizationissues that could determine the outcome of the elections.

As in every election, different issues are at the center of the discussion and the candidates’ positions are crucial to attract voters. In addition to economic problems and the critical border situationthis year one of the most important themes surrounds abortionwhich in recent years has been restricted in different areas of the country.

The most fluctuating opinions during this election campaign came from Trump’s statements, who did not support a federal ban on abortion, a situation that disappointed the most conservative Republicans, but instead It aims to leave the definition of legality in the hands of each state.“My opinion is that now that we have abortion where everyone wanted it from a legal point of view, States will determine this by vote or legislation.or perhaps both, and whatever they decide should be the law of the country“he said in a campaign video in April.

For her part, Harris focused on abortion as one of the most important issues in her campaign, trying to linking abortion bans in more than 20 states to the figure of the Republican. Also, in his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, The vice president pledged to create a law that would restore the federal right to abortionprovided Congress approves the legislation.

If you think things are expensive now, they will get 100 times WORSE if Kamala gets four years as President. Under her plan, Kamala will implement SOVIET Style Price Controls. She will abolish private health care, and make California’s ridiculous tax policies the law of the land,… pic.twitter.com/DPNV146vfO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2024

According to a survey published by the media CBS Newsapproximately 60 percent of voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 76 percent of female likely voters who want abortion to be legal support Harris.

Harris and Trump’s positions on in vitro fertilization

In the case of access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) services, Trump announced a new plan last month that would require the state to pay for IVF treatments. or what Insurance companies cover the costs associated with the procedure.

From your place, Harris accused Trump of being to blame for the critical situation facing IVF following the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision that frozen embryos created during the IVF process could be considered children.