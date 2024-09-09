According to the criteria of

This 90-minute debate, which will be moderated by hosts David Muir and Linsey Davis, It comes after weeks of uncertainty over whether it would ultimately take place. Although two presidential debates were initially scheduled, Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race in July put the holding of the second debate in doubt.

However, Trump confirmed his participation after Harris accused him of backtrackingalthough he also proposed additional debates on Fox and NBC, which Harris did not attend. Below is a breakdown of how each candidate is preparing for the event.

Former President Trump has been reviewing his policy positions with his advisers in a relatively informal approach. During his recent campaign in North Carolina and Wisconsin, Trump interacted with the media and voters, stating that he has “been preparing my whole life for this debate.” Although he participates in preparation meetings, he said there is not much more that can be done, relying on his previous experience.

Harris, for her part, stepped up her rehearsals ahead of the debate in Pennsylvania. The vice president held mock debates with a former Hillary Clinton adviser playing Trumpincluding practice sessions on a stage with lighting similar to that seen at the event. Harris’ approach has been to contrast her policies with those of the former president, although restrictions on the use of microphones forced her team to modify its strategy.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris prepare for tomorrow’s debate. Photo:AFP Share

The rules of the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

According to information from AFP, The debate will not have an audience and will be subject to specific rules.During the broadcast, candidates will have two minutes to answer questions and respond, with an extra minute for clarifications or other comments.

No props or pre-written notes will be allowed on your music stands. They will only have a sheet of paper, a pen and a bottle of water.. The microphones will only be on when it is the candidate’s turn to speak. In addition, candidates They will have two minutes to make final statementswith Trump being the last to speak, after winning a drawing to decide.