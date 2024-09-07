So far, everything indicates that the next US presidential election will have very close results. The percentage difference between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is minimal in most surveys. But, surprisingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin already has a favorite.

It is worth remembering that Relations between Russia and the United States are quite tense for various reasons, including the fact that the United States is supporting Ukraine in the war.

That is why Putin’s comment during an appearance at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, where he spoke, drew attention. praised Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

According to the media The New York Post, The Russian president said regarding the US presidential election: “First of all, Biden recommended all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. We had already said that Biden was our preferred candidate, so now we will do what he said: we will support her.”

And, in a joking tone, he continued saying: “Secondly, he laughs in a very expressive and contagious way. That means you’re doing it right.”

The 71-year-old Russian president also took the opportunity to point out the reasons why he does not support the Republican candidacy: “Trump has imposed more sanctions on Russia than any other president before him, and if Harris is doing well, then maybe she’ll refrain from doing that kind of thing.”

His mention referred to the sanctions that the Trump administration imposed on the Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, the same ones that President Joe Biden eliminated shortly after taking office.

However, it should be remembered that Biden has also imposed even more severe economic sanctions against Russia. and has funneled millions of dollars worth of weapons to Ukraine.

Following Putin’s remarks, Trump made a statement on the matter during a presentation at the Economic Club of New York: “I don’t know if I feel insulted or if he did me a favor.”

Vladimir Putin said he supports Kamala Harris’ campaign. Photo:EFE Share

What are Kamala Harris’ campaign officials saying? on Vladimir Putin’s support?

Following the statements of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, did regarding supporting the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harrishis campaign organizers made a statement.

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams told the outlet CNN. “I think everyone knows who the dictators and abusers prefer in this election. They prefer Trump.”